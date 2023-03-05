Progress made in work related to HK, Macao, Taiwan: report

March 5 (Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China has made fresh progress in work related to its Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan over the past five years, according to a government work report submitted to the national legislature for deliberation on Sunday.

The Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has been formulated and put into effect, and the principle that Hong Kong and Macao should be administered by patriots has been applied in these two regions, the report noted.

"We have ensured that Hong Kong has entered a new stage in which it has restored order and is set to thrive," said the report.

The central government has promoted the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and supported Hong Kong and Macao in developing their economies, improving living standards, responding to COVID-19 and maintaining stability, it said.

The report added that efforts have also been made to resolutely fight separatism and interference, and to further promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

