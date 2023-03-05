Xi takes part in deliberation of Jiangsu delegation at annual legislative session

Xinhua) 16:20, March 05, 2023

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, on Sunday afternoon took part in a deliberation with his fellow deputies from the delegation of Jiangsu Province, at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature.

