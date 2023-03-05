PSG's Kylian Mbappe receives award for his 201 goals in career

Xinhua) 16:54, March 05, 2023

Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe (C) receives an award for his 201 goals in career with PSG after a French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Nantes FC in Paris, France, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Glenn Gervot/Xinhua)

Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe reacts after his first goal of the match and his 201 goals in career with PSG during a French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Nantes FC in Paris, France, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Glenn Gervot/Xinhua)

Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe (C) competes during a French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Nantes FC in Paris, France, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Glenn Gervot/Xinhua)

Paris Saint Germain's Lionel Messi (front, L) competes during a French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Nantes FC in Paris, France, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Glenn Gervot/Xinhua)

