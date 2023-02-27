Football League Cup Final match: Manchester United vs. Newcastle United

Xinhua) 13:49, February 27, 2023

Manchester United's players celebrate with the trophy during the awarding ceremony for the Football League Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United in London, Britain, on Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua)

Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea (C), players Casemiro (L) and Luke Shaw celebrate with the trophy after the awarding ceremony for the Football League Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United in London, Britain, on Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua)

Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea celebrates his side's opening goal during the Football League Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United in London, Britain, on Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua)

Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea (front, 2nd R) and player Fred (front, 1st R) celebrate during the awarding ceremony for the Football League Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United in London, Britain, on Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua)

Manchester United's Wout Weghorst (2nd L) celebrates with the trophy after the Football League Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United in London, Britain, on Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua)

Newcastle United's goalkeeper Loris Karius reacts during the Football League Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United in London, Britain, on Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua)

Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea (L) and player Bruno Fernandes celebrate with the trophy after the awarding ceremony for the Football League Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United in London, Britain, on Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua)

Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea (R) and player Casemiro celebrate with the trophy after the awarding ceremony for the Football League Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United in London, Britain, on Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua)

Manchester United's Casemiro celebrates with the trophy after the awarding ceremony for the Football League Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United in London, Britain, on Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua)

