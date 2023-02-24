Europa League play-off second leg match: Roma vs. Salzburg

Roma's Andrea Belotti (L) vies with Salzburg's Nicolas Capaldo during the Europa League play-off second leg match between Roma and Salzburg in Rome, Italy, Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)

Roma's Paulo Dybala (R) celebrates his goal with his teammate Leonardo Spinazzola during the Europa League play-off second leg match between Roma and Salzburg in Rome, Italy, Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)

Roma's Paulo Dybala celebrates his goal during the Europa League play-off second leg match between Roma and Salzburg in Rome, Italy, Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)

Roma's head coach Jose Mourinho gestures during the Europa League play-off second leg match between Roma and Salzburg in Rome, Italy, Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)

Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini (L) vies with Salzburg's Nicolas Capaldo during the Europa League play-off second leg match between Roma and Salzburg in Rome, Italy, Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)

Roma's Georginio Wijnaldum (R) vies with Salzburg's Ignace Van Der Brempt during the Europa League play-off second leg match between Roma and Salzburg in Rome, Italy, Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)

Roma's Paulo Dybala (R) vies with Salzburg's Oumar Solet during the Europa League play-off second leg match between Roma and Salzburg in Rome, Italy, Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)

Roma's Paulo Dybala (C) scores his goal during the Europa League play-off second leg match between Roma and Salzburg in Rome, Italy, Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)

Roma's Andrea Belotti celebrates his goal during the Europa League play-off second leg match between Roma and Salzburg in Rome, Italy, Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)

