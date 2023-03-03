Chinese men's national football team attends training session in Haikou

Xinhua) 09:28, March 03, 2023

Wu Lei (1st R), player of Chinese men's football team attends a training session in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 2, 2023. Chinese men's national football team is preparing for the upcoming 2023 AFC Asian Cup and 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Aleksandar Jankovic (2nd R, front), newly-appointed head coach of Chinese men's football team, instructs players during a training session in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 2, 2023. Chinese men's national football team is preparing for the upcoming 2023 AFC Asian Cup and 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Aleksandar Jankovic (Front), newly-appointed head coach of Chinese men's football team, instructs players during a training session in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 2, 2023. Chinese men's national football team is preparing for the upcoming 2023 AFC Asian Cup and 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Aleksandar Jankovic (R), newly-appointed head coach of Chinese men's football team, enters the pitch during a training session in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 2, 2023. Chinese men's national football team is preparing for the upcoming 2023 AFC Asian Cup and 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Aleksandar Jankovic (L), newly-appointed head coach of Chinese men's football team, instructs players during a training session in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 2, 2023. Chinese men's national football team is preparing for the upcoming 2023 AFC Asian Cup and 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Aleksandar Jankovic (2nd L), newly-appointed head coach of Chinese men's football team, instructs players during a training session in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 2, 2023. Chinese men's national football team is preparing for the upcoming 2023 AFC Asian Cup and 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Wu Lei, player of Chinese men's football team attends a training session in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 2, 2023. Chinese men's national football team is preparing for the upcoming 2023 AFC Asian Cup and 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Aleksandar Jankovic (2nd R), newly-appointed head coach of Chinese men's football team, instructs players during a training session in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 2, 2023. Chinese men's national football team is preparing for the upcoming 2023 AFC Asian Cup and 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

