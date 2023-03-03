Chinese men's national football team attends training session in Haikou
Wu Lei (1st R), player of Chinese men's football team attends a training session in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 2, 2023. Chinese men's national football team is preparing for the upcoming 2023 AFC Asian Cup and 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Wu Lei, player of Chinese men's football team attends a training session in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 2, 2023. Chinese men's national football team is preparing for the upcoming 2023 AFC Asian Cup and 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
