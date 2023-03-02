Home>>
Wild milu deer appear at nature reserve in E China's Jiangsu
(People's Daily Online) 10:32, March 02, 2023
|A herd of wild milu deer are sighted at the Xiaoyangkou Tourist Resort in Rudong county, east China's Jiangsu Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Jiliang)
More than 30 wild milu deer were recently seen at the Xiaoyangkou Tourist Resort in Rudong county, east China's Jiangsu Province.
The tourist resort is located near the Dafeng Milu Deer National Nature Reserve. Wild milu deer have previously been spotted in the locality, but each time only fewer than 10 appeared in a group.
Milu deer are under first-class state protection in China and live in areas with a sound environment.
In recent years, Rudong county has taken continuous efforts to strengthen environmental protection in coastal areas and restore coastal wetlands, which has resulted in an expanding ecosystem in the county.
