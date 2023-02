We Are China

Farmers in NW China’s Qinghai celebrate start of spring farming

People's Daily Online) 14:05, February 20, 2023

Farmers wearing traditional costumes celebrate the start of spring farming in a traditional fashion. (Photo/Publicity Department of CPC Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture Committee)

Wearing traditional costumes and holding decorated steamed buns, farmers celebrated the start of spring farming in Guide county, Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Hainan, northwest China’s Qinghai Province on Feb. 16, 2023.

