Locals in C China's Fu'an Village receive drone operation training for spring ploughing
A tutor demonstrates the structure of a drone in Fu'an Village of Gonghua Town in Yuanjiang, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 15, 2023. Fu'an Village conducted a drone operation training on Wednesday for local villagers to prepare for the spring ploughing. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Trainees watch a drone takeoff demonstration in the field in Fu'an Village of Gonghua Town in Yuanjiang, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 15, 2023. Fu'an Village conducted a drone operation training on Wednesday for local villagers to prepare for the spring ploughing. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 15, 2023 shows trainees watching a drone spraying demonstration in the field in Fu'an Village of Gonghua Town in Yuanjiang, central China's Hunan Province. Fu'an Village conducted a drone operation training on Wednesday for local villagers to prepare for the spring ploughing. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 15, 2023 shows trainees watching a drone hovering demonstration in the field in Fu'an Village of Gonghua Town in Yuanjiang, central China's Hunan Province. Fu'an Village conducted a drone operation training on Wednesday for local villagers to prepare for the spring ploughing. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Trainees learn about the theoretical knowledge of drone operation in Fu'an Village of Gonghua Town in Yuanjiang, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 15, 2023. Fu'an Village conducted a drone operation training on Wednesday for local villagers to prepare for the spring ploughing. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
