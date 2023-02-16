We Are China

Spring farming underway across China

Xinhua) 16:00, February 16, 2023

A farmer works in an orchard at Sanshezhuang Village of Yinan County in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 15, 2023. (Photo by Wang Yanbing/Xinhua)

(230216) -- QIANXI, Feb. 16, 2023 (Xinhua) -- A farmer drives a tractor in the fields at Xintuan Village of Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 14, 2023. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows farmers working in the fields at Shangpilin Village of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 15, 2023. (Photo by Lu Zhongnan/Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows farmers working in the fields at Shanba Village of Meishan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 15, 2023. (Photo by Yao Yongliang/Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows farmers harvesting vegetables at Daoxian County of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 15, 2023. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows farmers working in the fields at Xiaorong Village of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 15, 2023. (Photo by Long Linzhi/Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows farmers working in the fields in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 15, 2023. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

