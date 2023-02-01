We Are China

Spring farming underway across China

Xinhua) 08:14, February 01, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 30, 2023 shows farmers harvesting vegetables in a field in Nantong Township of Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 31, 2023 shows a vegetable planting area in Nantong Township of Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 30, 2023 shows farmers harvesting vegetables in a field in Nantong Township of Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A farmer works in a field in Nantong Township of Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Farmers weeds in a field in Nantong Township of Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 31, 2023 shows farmers working in a field in Nantong Township of Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Farmers work in a field in Nantong Township of Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 31, 2023 shows a vegetable planting area in Nantong Township of Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A farmer works in a field in Nantong Township of Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A farmer works in an intelligent temperature control greenhouse in Tachong Village of Hengdong County, central China's Hunan Province, on Jan. 31, 2023. (Photo by Xiao Yahui/Xinhua)

A technician maintains a farming machine at a provincial grain production demonstration zone in Xin'an Township of Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Jan. 31, 2023. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

A farmer works in a field in Nanmen Village of Taihe County, east China's Jiangxi Province, on Jan. 31, 2023. (Photo by Deng Heping/Xinhua)

A farmer waters mushrooms in a greenhouse in Zijiang Village of Chengbu Miao Autonomous County, central China's Hunan Province, on Jan. 31, 2023. (Photo by Yan Qinlong/Xinhua)

A farmer works in a field in Zhaiya Village of Fengshan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Jan. 31, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Enge/Xinhua)

