Xinjiang border port sees increase in imported materials for spring farming

Xinhua) 08:53, February 23, 2022

A China-Europe freight train pulls out of Alataw Pass in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

URUMQI, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Alataw Pass, a major rail port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is handling an increased amount of imported farming supplies as the spring farming season has kicked off across China.

The pass has handled 91.4 tonnes of farming supplies via the China-Europe freight trains, worth nearly 1 million U.S. dollars, according to the pass of China Railway Urumqi Group Co., Ltd.

The farming supplies are mainly seeders, greenhouse equipment and harvesters.

In order to facilitate the entry of the farming supplies, the local railway and customs departments have set up green channels for the materials and streamlined the procedure.

At present, 60 routes pass through the Alataw Pass, connecting 13 countries and regions, including Russia, Poland, Germany and Spain. The pass handled 5,848 China-Europe and China-Central Asia freight trains in 2021, up 16.3 percent over the previous year.

