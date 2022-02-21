Citizens enjoy winter sports on Sayram Lake, NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 16:22, February 21, 2022

Sayram Lake, in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, recently attracted a number of Chinese citizens to have some fun with winter sports.

An interesting curling match was held on the lake – with people playing games with homemade "curling stones," which were made of ice together with cucumbers, bananas or plastic tubes. Citizens also skated, played ice hockey, and rode snowmobiles on the natural rink formed by Sayram Lake, experiencing the charms of ice and snow sports.

"We come to the Lake every winter to skate," said Shi Yan, an ice skater. "Although we are getting old, our love for skating will never diminish. I found that more people came to Sayram Lake this year to participate in ice and snow activities than in previous years, and more and more people are enjoying winter sports."

Riding the wave of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, the Sayram Lake resort has created over 50 ice and snow sculptures and organized various ice and snow activities.

During the Spring Festival, the scenic spot received some 125,000 tourists in total, with the record-high single-day tourist number reaching 25,000. Visitors from across the country came to the attraction to fully immerse themselves in the joys of winter sports.

People play curling on Sayram Lake, in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

