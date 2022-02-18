Mobile phone penetration rate in Xinjiang reaches 117.5 per 100 people
URUMQI, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- The penetration rate of mobile phones in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region stood at 117.5 per 100 people in 2021, said the regional communications management department.
In 2021, the number of mobile phone users in Xinjiang exceeded 29.65 million, an increase of over 1.18 million over the previous year, according to the department.
The penetration rate of mobile broadband subscribers reached 95.7 per 100 people in the region last year.
Xinjiang's telecom revenue hit 26 billion yuan (about 4.1 billion U.S. dollars) last year, up 9.4 percent year on year.
The region has invested nearly 2 billion yuan in building over 19,000 5G base stations and will strengthen support for the digital economy while promoting digital industrialization in 2022, the department said.
Photos
- Gu wins women's free ski halfpipe, her second gold for China at Beijing 2022
- Beijing 2022 mascot Bing Dwen Dwen rises as an Olympic star as irresistibly cute design wins widespread acclaim
- In pics: Battle of the Flowers parade of 2022 Nice Carnival
- Shcherbakova wins as ROC duo finish 1-2 in women's singles figure skating at Beijing 2022
Related Stories
- Bearing of Olympic torch by Uygur athlete mirrors true Xinjiang
- Female athlete from China’s Xinjiang competes in Winter Olympics for second time
- Xinjiang enjoys good governance featuring development, stability and opening up
- Xinjiang's Kashgar opens 4 new int'l air cargo routes
- Herdsmen in Xinjiang live better life
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.