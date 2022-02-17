Kids enjoy "winter games" for new semester

February 17, 2022

Kids from a kindergarten in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province experience “floor hockey” on Feb. 16, 2022.A kindergartenin Hefei set up games such as “floor curling” and “floor hockey” on the first day of the new semester to offer kids an opportunity to learn about the Winter Olympic Games and experience the joy of sports. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

