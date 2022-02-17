Kids enjoy "winter games" for new semester
Kids from a kindergarten in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province experience “floor hockey” on Feb. 16, 2022.A kindergartenin Hefei set up games such as “floor curling” and “floor hockey” on the first day of the new semester to offer kids an opportunity to learn about the Winter Olympic Games and experience the joy of sports. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
Kids in a kindergarten in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province experience “floor curling” on Feb. 16, 2022. A kindergarten in Hefei set up games such as “floor curling” and “floor hockey” on the first day of the new semester to offer kids an opportunity to learn about the Winter Olympic Games and experience the joy of sports. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
Kids in a kindergarten in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province experience “floor curling” at the opening ceremony on Feb. 16, 2022. A kindergarten in Hefei set up games such as “floor curling” and “floor hockey” on the first day of the new semester to offer kids an opportunity to learn about the Winter Olympic Games and experience the joy of sports. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
