Children make Bing Dwen Dwen with colored clay in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:14, February 11, 2022

Children show self-made toys of Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, and Shuey Rhon Rhon, the mascot of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, at Xidu sub-district of Fengxian District in east China's Shanghai, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Chen Hongyu shows his self-made Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, and Shuey Rhon Rhon, the mascot of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, with colored clay at Xidu sub-district of Fengxian District in east China's Shanghai, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Shang Yue'e, a community volunteer, teaches children to make Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, with colored clay at Xidu sub-district of Fengxian District in east China's Shanghai, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A child looks at a music box decorated with Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, and Shuey Rhon Rhon, the mascot of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, made of colored clay at Xidu sub-district of Fengxian District in east China's Shanghai, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Shang Yue'e, a community volunteer, teaches children to make Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, and Shuey Rhon Rhon, the mascot of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, with colored clay at Xidu sub-district of Fengxian District in east China's Shanghai, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Shang Yue'e, a community volunteer, teaches children to make Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, and Shuey Rhon Rhon, the mascot of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, with colored clay at Xidu sub-district of Fengxian District in east China's Shanghai, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

