Students, academics in Bangladesh hail Beijing 2022 spectacular show

Xinhua) 17:08, February 10, 2022

DHAKA, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics has displayed high-tech innovations at every scale that simply wowed spectators in Bangladesh.

The opening ceremony was praised by sports organizers and media as well while students and academics are also not lagging behind in pouring in appreciation for China.

Ishtiaq Ahmed Rana, an engineer by profession, is learning the Chinese language at the Chinese Academy Bangladesh, a private Chinese language training institute.

"I've heard a lot about Chinese games, but the Olympics are different. I've heard but never seen. I watched the Olympics at our Chinese Academy and this made me feel unbelievably good," said Rana.

"I felt very proud after watching this game. I'm very happy."

Rana's classmate Saidur Rahman was also impressed enough to see the Beijing Olympics opening.

"I watched the Beijing Olympics. I never saw it in my life. They did a great job with the lighting system."

Muhammad Azam, a professor of the Department of Bangla at the University of Dhaka, said "I greet the audience across the world," and added "Winter Olympics have started in China. I wish China success as the host. I wish them success in their events."

