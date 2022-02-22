Rime ice forests dazzle in Burqin, NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 16:19, February 22, 2022

Burqin county, located in Altay prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is a border city with picturesque scenery. When winter greets the town, a delicate rime ice forms on the area’s birchwood trees, turning the locality into a magical fairyland crowned with crystals.

Throngs of curious tourists come from afar to enjoy the magnificent view of rime-covered branches and icy twigs reflecting sunlight against the sky above. Abundant in natural beauty, Burqin has made the yearly “Rime Festival” a hallmark of its winter tourism industry.

