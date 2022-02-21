In pics: Winter sports gain steam in NW China's Xinjiang thanks to Beijing 2022

February 21, 2022

People perform a dragon dance on snow in Karamay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Feb. 4, 2022. (Photo/ts.cn)

Abundant with some of the best natural ice and snow resources in the country, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has speeded up the development of its ice and snow industry, contributing to China's vision to engage 300 million people in winter sports.

Winter sports are gaining steam across the region. From the Altay Mountains to the Tianshan Mountains, from the bustling cities to the remote villages, people of all ages in Xinjiang have taken part in ice and snow sports, enjoying the health and joy brought by ice and snow.

