Chinese vice premier stresses sci-tech innovation at HLHL Foundation awards

Xinhua) 11:00, February 18, 2023

An award ceremony is held by the Hong Kong-based Ho Leung Ho Lee (HLHL) Foundation in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2023. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He addressed the award ceremony, which was also attended by Ji Bingxuan, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, and Wan Gang, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and chairman of the China Association for Science and Technology. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday expressed the hope that Chinese scientists would play a bigger role in advancing the country's science and technology innovation.

Liu made the remarks when addressing an award ceremony held in Beijing by the Hong Kong-based Ho Leung Ho Lee (HLHL) Foundation.

In his speech, Liu noted that the world today is witnessing rapid sci-tech development. He said that China's economic development must be supported by the strength of science and technology, and he hoped that Chinese scientists would play a bigger role in this regard.

Two scientists were awarded achievement prizes by the foundation, while 110 others were awarded the foundation's advancement and innovation prizes.

The HLHL Foundation was founded in 1994 by Hong Kong patriotic financiers Ho Sin Hang, Leung Kau-Kui, Ho Tim and Lee Quo-Wei, to provide recognition to Chinese scientists. It has given awards to 1,526 people so far.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)