Rescue Diary in Türkiye: Moments of kindness touch our hearts amid rescue operations

Photo shows the meal of the Blue Sky Rescue Team at the camp canteen in Malatya, Türkiye. (Photo provided by Zhang Yunlu)

Mushy soup, macaroni, and bread -- these are our meals at the camp canteen. Although it's humble fare, mealtimes give us a rare chance to take a break during the day.

February 13 marked my fifth day of officially being part of the rescue efforts in Türkiye. As assigned, I have been staying at the campsite with some of my teammates from the Blue Sky Rescue Team (BSR) to manage logistics, such as sorting the international disaster relief supplies delivered to the campsite and setting up camps for international rescue forces who are currently on their way.

Photo shows the Blue Sky Rescue Team helping international rescue teams set up camp in Malatya, Türkiye. (Photo provided by Zhang Yunlu)

Meanwhile, some teammates led other newly arrived team members in Malatya to the rescue site to obtain first-hand rescue information and clarify which areas have been searched and not searched, ensuring that the rescue operations are comprehensive, accurate, and efficient.

Despite working over 20 hours a day, we are always touched by heartwarming moments, whether it’s locals sending us snacks or volunteers expressing their gratitude. Their kindness has driven away our cold and fatigue.

The Blue Sky Rescue Team sings a birthday song to a local passenger in Chinese on bus. (Photo provided by the Rescue Team of Ramunion)

I remember that two days ago, when we were on a bus to the next site for search and rescue missions, we learned that it was the birthday of a local passenger onboard. We sang a birthday song to him in Chinese. He was moved by this special “gift” and thanked us for coming all the way to Türkiye to carry out the rescue efforts.

(The article is edited and translated from an interview with Zhang Yunlu, head of Yangzhou Blue Sky Rescue team.)

