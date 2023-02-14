China's NEV charging infrastructure facilities nearly double in number in 2022

Xinhua) 10:30, February 14, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's number of charging infrastructure facilities nearly doubled in 2022, thanks to the country's commitment to boosting the new energy vehicle (NEV) industry, National Energy Administration official Liang Changxin said on Monday.

The cumulative number of charging infrastructure facilities nationwide has hit 5.2 million, Liang told a press conference.

Some 650,000 public-charging points for electric vehicles were added last year, bringing the total to 1.8 million units, he said.

A total of 1.9 million private charging facilities were installed in 2022, and the total number of these facilities topped 3.4 million units, he added.

Thanks to years of rapid expansion, China now has built the world's largest and the most extensive-coverage charging infrastructure network, according to Liang.

The administration said it will work with related government departments to further improve the top-level design and policy coordination, optimize the charging network layout, and enhance government oversight to better develop the charging industry.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)