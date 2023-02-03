BYD takes lead in NEV shipments in January

08:45, February 03, 2023 By Sun Chi ( Chinadaily.com.cn

People experience a BYD Han electric car during a media preview of the 100th Brussels Motor Show in Brussels, Belgium, Jan 13, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

BYD took the lead in shipments of new energy vehicles in January, the first month since the epidemic prevention and control measures was were adjusted and the subsidy for NEV makers was canceled, the National Business Daily reported on Thursday.

The car maker sold 151,300 NEVs in the past month, up 62.44 percent from a year earlier;, among them, the shipments of electric passenger cars was registered at 71,338, up 53.79 percent on a yearly basis; the shipments of plug-in hybrid passenger cars reached 78,826, a growth of 69.37 percent year-on-year. Its overseas shipment of new energy passenger cars was recorded at 10,409 in January.

Following BYD, Li Auto delivered 15,141 in January, up 23.4 percent. The joint performance of its models L9 and L8 contributed to its championship among the electric car startups.

Nio delivered 8,506 NEVs in January, ending its monthly 10,000-plus delivery performance for seven consecutive months since June, down 11.9 percent over the same period last year. As of Jan 31, Nio’s total shipments reached 298,062.

Xpeng delivered 5,218 NEVs in January, a 53.8 percent slide from previous month, and down by 59.6 percent year-on-year. The model G9 registered a 2,2492,249 deliveries, accounting for 43 percent of its total shipments in the month. Xpeng said, the January slide in shipments is impacted by the delayed deliveries during the Spring Festival.

Hozon Auto delivered 6,016 NEVs including 3,487 Hozon V, 1,012 Hozon U and 1,517 Hozon S in January, down 45 percent year-on-year. As of January, Hozon’s total delivery reached 254,065, making it one of the few startups break the 250,000 shipment thresholds.

Leap Motor delivered 1,139 NEVs in January, down 86 percent year-on-year, registering a total shipment at 165,142.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)