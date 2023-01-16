China's power battery output surges in 2022

Xinhua) 09:52, January 16, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's installed capacity of power batteries logged steady growth in 2022 amid a boom in the country's new energy vehicle (NEV) market, industry data shows.

The installed capacity of power batteries for NEVs totaled 294.6 gigawatt hours last year, surging 90.7 percent year on year, according to the China Automotive Battery Innovation Alliance.

About 183.8 gigawatt hours of lithium-ion batteries were installed in NEVs in 2022, up 130.2 percent from a year earlier and accounting for 62.4 percent of the total.

In December alone, the installed capacity of power batteries increased 37.9 percent year on year to hit 36.1 gigawatt hours, data shows.

China sold about 6.89 million NEVs in 2022, skyrocketing 93.4 percent year on year. NEV production soared 96.9 percent from a year earlier to about 7.06 million units, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers shows.

Auto sales rose 2.1 percent year on year in 2022 to hit 26.86 million units in the world's largest automobile market, the association said.

