China's Zhejiang looks to produce over 1.2 mln new energy vehicles in 2025

Xinhua) 15:26, February 02, 2023

HANGZHOU, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's major economic powerhouse Zhejiang Province recently released an action plan aimed at accelerating the development of its new-energy automobile industry.

According to the plan, Zhejiang's annual output of new energy vehicles will exceed 1.2 million by 2025, accounting for more than 60 percent of the province's total automobile production.

Zhejiang will cultivate a number of leading new-energy vehicle enterprises, support them in optimizing their production layout, and increase the supply of high-end new-energy vehicles.

It will also speed up the brand building of new energy vehicles, support competitive enterprises as they expand to overseas markets, and strive to export more than 200,000 new energy vehicles in 2025.

By 2025, the province aims to build more than 100,000 charging units in public areas, the plan said.

