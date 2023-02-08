Chinese electric car Good Cat unveiled in Israel

Xinhua) 13:27, February 08, 2023

JERUSALEM, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese car manufacturer Great Wall Motor (GWM) on Tuesday launched the sales of electric cars in Israel.

The model sold in Israel, the Ora Funky Cat, was unveiled at a launch event held in northern Israel with the participation of GWM representatives.

The model, also known as the Good Cat, or Hao Mao, is an electric compact car with three driving ranges offered in Israel, 310 km, 400 km, and 420 km.

It has a maximum speed of 160 km/h, battery capacities of 47.78-kWh or 63.13-kWh, and fast charging from 20 percent to 80 percent in 38.5 or 46 minutes, depending on the model version.

GWM, headquartered in the city of Baoding in northern China, operates 500 points of sale in more than 60 countries and regions.

