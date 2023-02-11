China's NEV output, sales decrease in January
A staff member works at an assembly line of new energy vehicles in a factory of Chery Holding Group Co., Ltd. in Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Both output and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China decreased in January, industry data showed on Friday.
Last month, China's NEV output fell 6.9 percent year on year to 425,000 units, and sales decreased 6.3 percent from a year ago to 408,000 units, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
The country's total auto output dropped 34.3 percent year on year to 1.59 million units in January, and total sales decreased 35 percent from a year ago to 1.65 million units.
The association attributed the auto market's weak performance in January partly to fewer working days due to the Spring Festival holiday.
