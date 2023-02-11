Huawei to invest 400 mln USD to establish cloud region in Saudi Arabia

Xinhua) 11:27, February 11, 2023

RIYADH, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tech giant Huawei has announced an investment of 400 million U.S. dollars to establish a cloud region in Saudi Arabia.

The announcement was made on Thursday during LEAP 2023, Saudi Arabia's largest and most comprehensive Information and Communications Technology exhibition.

The investment aims to boost Saudi Arabia's digital economy and enable access to more advanced and secure cloud services for government, corporate and individuals, said the company.

Huawei Cloud advocates an everything-as-a-service vision to help customers migrate to the cloud smoothly and derive maximum value from it, said the company.

Huawei Cloud is currently providing services in more than 170 countries and regions, according to the company.

