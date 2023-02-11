High winds, waves cause damage across Malta

Xinhua) 10:34, February 11, 2023

High waves pound the coast in Sliema, Malta, on Feb. 10, 2023. High winds and waves caused damage across Malta, including several historic sites, as storm Helios battered the island on Thursday and Friday. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

High waves pound the coast in Valletta, Malta, on Feb. 10, 2023. High winds and waves caused damage across Malta, including several historic sites, as storm Helios battered the island on Thursday and Friday. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

High waves pound the coast in Sliema, Malta, on Feb. 10, 2023. High winds and waves caused damage across Malta, including several historic sites, as storm Helios battered the island on Thursday and Friday. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

High waves pound the coast in Valletta, Malta, on Feb. 10, 2023. High winds and waves caused damage across Malta, including several historic sites, as storm Helios battered the island on Thursday and Friday. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

A man clears debris brought up by strong waves in Bahar ic-Caghaq, Naxxar, Malta, on Feb. 10, 2023. High winds and waves caused damage across Malta, including several historic sites, as storm Helios battered the island on Thursday and Friday. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Debris brought up by strong waves is seen on a road in Bahar ic-Caghaq, Naxxar, Malta, on Feb. 10, 2023. High winds and waves caused damage across Malta, including several historic sites, as storm Helios battered the island on Thursday and Friday. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

