China's Tianjin Port reports container throughput of 1.73 mln TEUs in January
This photo taken on Jan. 1, 2023 shows the sunrise scenery at the Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
TIANJIN, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- North China's Tianjin Port handled over 1.73 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers in January this year, up 7.2 percent year on year, the port's operator said on Monday.
Tianjin Port saw its cargo throughput near 40 million tonnes in January, according to Tianjin Port (Group) Co., Ltd.
During this year's week-long Spring Festival holiday, which began on Jan. 21, Tianjin Port formulated a special plan for the busy ship travel period, with the number of operational ships increasing by 11.2 percent year on year in the period.
Tianjin Port, on the coast of the Bohai Sea, is a pivotal shipping point for the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.
In 2022, Tianjin Port's container shipping routes increased to 140. The port's container throughput exceeded 21 million TEUs in 2022 and is expected to reach 21.8 million TEUs in 2023.
