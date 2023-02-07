North China's Ganqmod Port fully resumes functions

This photo taken on Jan. 25, 2023 shows a cargo truck passing through Ganqmod Port in the city of Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Yunping)

HOHHOT, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The goods volume handled via Ganqmod Port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region totaled over 2.1 million tonnes in January, a year-on-year increase of 436.23 percent, according to the port's management commission.

The figure saw a growth of 51.88 percent from January 2020, which marks the full resumption of the functioning of the port after China optimized its pandemic response late last year.

Ganqmod Port is located in Urad Middle Banner in the city of Bayannur. Bordering the South Gobi Province of Mongolia, it is a first-class land port, an important channel for energy import, and the highway port with the largest customs and trade volume in Inner Mongolia.

The port will improve the business environment and implement trade facilitation measures this year to promote shipment volume recovery.

Entry procedures have been simplified at the port, and it only takes about 10 seconds for a Mongolian lorry driver to enter the country after completing intelligent procedures such as a health declaration and customs health quarantine, thus improving customs clearance efficiency.

This photo taken on Jan. 25, 2023 shows cargo trucks at Ganqmod Port in the city of Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Yunping)

