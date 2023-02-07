China's Red Cross provides emergency humanitarian assistance to Turkish, Syrian Red Crescent organizations

Xinhua) 08:38, February 07, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) has decided to provide the Turkish Red Crescent and the Syrian Red Crescent with 200,000 U.S. dollars cash respectively as emergency humanitarian assistance.

On Monday, strong earthquakes jolted Türkiye and Syria, resulting in huge casualties and loss of property.

Chen Zhu, president of the RCSC, sent his letters of sympathy to the Turkish Red Crescent and the Syrian Red Crescent.

The RCSC will keep abreast of the relief work in the disaster-hit areas, and pledges to offer more humanitarian aids if needed.

