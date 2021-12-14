China willing to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to U.S. on tornadoes

Xinhua) 09:25, December 14, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to the people affected by tornadoes in the United States according to their needs, China International Development Cooperation Agency spokesperson Xu Wei said on Monday.

At least 30 tornadoes swept through six states overnight in the central parts of the United States, which were Arkansas, Mississippi, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Missouri, causing a large number of casualties and economic losses.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Monday told a press briefing that China expressed condolences to the U.S. losses.

"It is hoped that the injured could recover as soon as possible, and the affected people can rebuild their homes at an early date," Wang said.

