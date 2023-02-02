People visit scenic spot in north China's Hebei
People enjoy the night view of a scenic spot in Luancheng District of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, on Feb. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
A man and his child visit a scenic spot at night in Luancheng District of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, on Feb. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
This photo taken on Feb. 1, 2023 shows a night view of a scenic spot in Luancheng District of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Visitors watch "iron flowers", a performance of splashing molten iron to create fireworks, at a scenic spot in Luancheng District of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, on Feb. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
People play a traditional Chinese game while visiting a scenic spot at night in Luancheng District of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, on Feb. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Photos
