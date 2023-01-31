Home>>
Spring Festival consumption recovers in various industries
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:52, January 31, 2023
China's Spring Festival consumption recovers in various industries, demonstrating the resilience of the country's economy development despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the 21st Century Business Herald.
