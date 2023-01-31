Languages

Archive

Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Home>>

Spring Festival consumption recovers in various industries

(Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:52, January 31, 2023

China's Spring Festival consumption recovers in various industries, demonstrating the resilience of the country's economy development despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the 21st Century Business Herald.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories