China sweeps five titles at WTT Feeder Doha

Xu Yingbin poses with the trophy during the awarding ceremony after the men's singles final match against his compatriot Zhou Kai at WTT Feeder Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 26, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

China dominated World Table Tennis (WTT) Feeder Doha with five titles.

DOHA, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- China claimed five titles on offer at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Feeder Doha, the first tournament of WTT Feeder Series 2023 here on Thursday.

With their respective semifinal victories, Zhou Kai and Xu Yingbin secured the men's singles championship for China before Xu won three straight sets over Zhou in the final.

"I had not expected this score. I just prepared for difficulties ahead and fought point by point," said Xu, attributing his success in the Qatari capital to a fine mindset.

"I felt that I had a strong will this time, drew lessons from the past matches and made some adjustments here," commented Xu.

He Zhuojia of China hits a return during the women's singles final match against her compatriot Kuai Man at WTT Feeder Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 26, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

China took up all berths in the women's singles semifinals, meaning it would be an all-Chinese affair in deciding the winner.

Kuai Man edged past Liu Weishan 3-2, setting up a final clash with He Zhuojia, the winner in a comfortable 3-0 victory over Zhang Rui. Later in the title contention, He accounted for Kuai 3-1 to stand on top of the podium.

Fresh from her title, He expected much room for her improvement in the future. "I can do better, and I need to make full preparation for the upcoming tournaments," she said.

The men's doubles title went to Xiang Peng and Yuan Licen, who bounced back from two sets down to defeat Lam Siu Hang and Ho Kwan Kit of Hong Kong, China 3-2.

Kuai Man (L)/Lin Shidong of China compete during the mixed doubles final match against their compatriots Qian Tianyi/Xiang Peng at WTT Feeder Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 26, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Qian Tianyi and Shi Xunyao emerged victorious in the women's doubles by beating Zhang Rui and Kuai Man 3-1.

The mixed doubles also featured two Chinese finalists, and Lin Shidong and Kuai Man were crowned the champions following a 3-2 victory over Xiang Peng and Qian Tianyi.

