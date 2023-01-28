Highlights of final matches at WTT Feeder Doha 2023

Kuai Man of China serves during the women's singles final match against her compatriot He Zhuojia at WTT Feeder Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 26, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

He Zhuojia of China hits a return during the women's singles final match against her compatriot Kuai Man at WTT Feeder Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 26, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

He Zhuojia (R) and Kuai Man of China pose with the trophies during the awarding ceremony after their women's singles final match at WTT Feeder Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 26, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Xu Yingbin of China hits a return during the men's singles final match against his compatriot Zhou Kai at WTT Feeder Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 26, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Zhou Kai of China hits a return during the men's singles final match against his compatriot Xu Yingbin at WTT Feeder Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 26, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Xu Yingbin (R) and Zhou Kai of China pose with the trophies during the awarding ceremony after their men's singles final match at WTT Feeder Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 26, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Yuan Licen/Xiang Peng (R) of China compete during the men's doubles final match against Ho Kwan Kit/Lam Siu Hang of China's Hong Kong at WTT Feeder Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 26, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Ho Kwan Kit (L)/Lam Siu Hang of China's Hong Kong compete during the men's doubles final match against Yuan Licen/Xiang Peng of China at WTT Feeder Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 26, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Yuan Licen (L)/Xiang Peng of China react during the men's doubles final match against Ho Kwan Kit/Lam Siu Hang of China's Hong Kong at WTT Feeder Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 26, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Yuan Licen/Xiang Peng of China and Ho Kwan Kit/Lam Siu Hang of China's Hong Kong pose with the trophies (from R to L) during the awarding ceremony after their men's doubles final match at WTT Feeder Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 26, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Yuan Licen (R)/Xiang Peng of China pose with the trophies during the awarding ceremony after the men's doubles final match against Ho Kwan Kit/Lam Siu Hang of China's Hong Kong at WTT Feeder Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 26, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Qian Tianyi(R)/Shi Xunyao of China serve the ball during the women's doubles final match between Qian Tianyi/Shi Xunyao and Zhang Rui/Kuai Man of China at WTT Feeder Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 26, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Zhang Rui(R)/Kuai Man of China react during the women's doubles final match between Qian Tianyi/Shi Xunyao and Zhang Rui/Kuai Man of China at WTT Feeder Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 26, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Qian Tianyi(L)/Shi Xunyao of China communicate during the women's doubles final match between Qian Tianyi/Shi Xunyao and Zhang Rui/Kuai Man of China at WTT Feeder Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 26, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Gold medalists Qian Tianyi(1st R)/Shi Xunyao(2nd R) of China and silver medalists Zhang Rui(2nd L)/Kuai Man of China pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony of the women's doubles final match between Qian Tianyi/Shi Xunyao and Zhang Rui/Kuai Man of China at WTT Feeder Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 26, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

