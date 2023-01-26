Home>>
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down for thousands of users in U.S.
(Xinhua) 15:18, January 26, 2023
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Social media apps of Meta Platforms were down for thousands of users in the United States on Wednesday, according to media reports.
More than 18,000 Instagram users reported issues with accessing the app and about 13,000 incidents were reported for the Facebook app.
Many users have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns and anger over the outage.
It is not confirmed what may have caused the outage.
Earlier on Wednesday, Meta announced that it will allow former U.S. President Donald Trump to return to Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks, ending a two-year suspension after the Capitol riot in 2021.
