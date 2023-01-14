Half of U.S. states allow permitless gun carrying

Xinhua) 10:14, January 14, 2023

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Half of U.S. states sanction carrying a gun in public without first securing a license, said an article published Wednesday on the website of American Black newsroom TheGrio.

In the United States, Black Americans are already 10 times more likely to die from gun homicides, 18 times more likely to experience gun assaults and three times more likely to be fatally shot by the police, TheGrio also reported.

The United States continues to struggle with gun violence with more guns on the streets. Lethal risks increase with the presence of more guns on the streets in the absence of licenses requiring arms owners to keep guns to themselves. Crime researchers say the possibility of shootings increases, said the article.

Black Americans are obviously taking the brunt.

