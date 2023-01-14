Half of U.S. states allow permitless gun carrying
WASHINGTON, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Half of U.S. states sanction carrying a gun in public without first securing a license, said an article published Wednesday on the website of American Black newsroom TheGrio.
In the United States, Black Americans are already 10 times more likely to die from gun homicides, 18 times more likely to experience gun assaults and three times more likely to be fatally shot by the police, TheGrio also reported.
The United States continues to struggle with gun violence with more guns on the streets. Lethal risks increase with the presence of more guns on the streets in the absence of licenses requiring arms owners to keep guns to themselves. Crime researchers say the possibility of shootings increases, said the article.
Black Americans are obviously taking the brunt.
Photos
Related Stories
- With pandemic aid gone, U.S. schools owe for free meals: report
- Boosted security measures at U.S. schools fail to contain gun violence: media
- Peace remains elusive in U.S. as gun violence haunts: The Guardian
- U.S. stocks rise amid consumer sentiment data, earnings
- Yearender: U.S. braces for end of 2022 with deeper political divide, unresolved problems
- U.S. Congress approves mammoth package despite criticism of high military spending, inflation concern
- U.S. House passes 1.7 trillion-USD gov't funding package
- Commentary: Collusion with Twitter just another episode in U.S. opinion-manipulation saga
- U.S. records over 12,000 deaths from flu this season: CDC estimates
- Iranian president says "taking people's lives" sole result of U.S. presence in any country
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.