U.S. House passes 1.7 trillion-USD gov't funding package
WASHINGTON, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed a massive package on Friday to fund the federal government.
The omnibus bill -- worth 1.7 trillion U.S. dollars -- cleared the Senate on Thursday and is being sent to the White House.
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that he "will sign it into law as soon as it reaches my desk."
Biden later signed a short-term funding bill into law to avert a partial government shutdown ahead of the midnight deadline.
The one-week continuing resolution has given more time for the spending bill, which runs more than 4,000 pages, to be processed for Biden's signature.
The massive spending legislation for fiscal year 2023 includes 772.5 billion dollars for non-defense, domestic programs, and 858 billion dollars in defense funding, nearly a 10 percent boost over the previous year.
It also provides about 45 billion dollars in emergency funding for Ukraine amid its ongoing conflicts with Russia.
The United States has been heavily criticized for hefty spending on military activities. In 2021, the U.S. military spending represented nearly 40 percent of the world's total, more than the next nine countries combined.
Photos
Related Stories
- Commentary: Collusion with Twitter just another episode in U.S. opinion-manipulation saga
- U.S. records over 12,000 deaths from flu this season: CDC estimates
- Iranian president says "taking people's lives" sole result of U.S. presence in any country
- Workers of about 100 Starbucks stores in U.S. begin three-day walkout for unionization
- U.S. records over 15 mln flu illnesses this season: CDC estimates
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.