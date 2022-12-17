Home>>
U.S. records over 15 mln flu illnesses this season: CDC estimates
(Xinhua) 10:08, December 17, 2022
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- There have been at least 15 million illnesses, 150,000 hospitalizations, and 9,300 deaths from flu so far this season in the United States, according to the latest estimates released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Seasonal influenza activity remains high but appears to be declining in some areas, according to the CDC.
More than 23,500 people were hospitalized due to flu in the United States in the latest week ending Dec. 10, CDC data showed.
Nine influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported this week, for a total of 30 pediatric flu deaths reported so far this season.
