Iran condemns U.S. "intervention" in Iranian women's rights as "hypocritical"

Xinhua) 10:48, December 16, 2022

TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Iran's foreign ministry spokesman condemned on Thursday U.S. "interventionist" policies concerning Iranian women's rights as "hypocritical," official IRNA news agency reported.

Nasser Kanaani made the remarks in response to a U.S.-proposed resolution that was adopted by the UN Economic and Social Council on Wednesday to remove Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women.

"The history and approach of the U.S. government in the past and present indicates that human rights have no real place in its politics and practice," said Kanaani, highlighting Washington's "political, instrumental, and dual attitude" toward human rights.

Noting the U.S. four-decade "maximum pressure and unilateral cruel sanctions" on Iran, the spokesman added that they have "wide and inhumane consequences ... on life, health, jobs, and livelihoods of all Iranians ... including children, women, girls and mothers without any discrimination."

Protests have erupted in Iran after 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini died in a Tehran hospital on Sept. 16, a few days after her collapse at a police station. Iran has accused the United States and some other Western countries of "inciting riots and supporting terrorists" in the country.

