Most reported substance use among U.S. adolescents steady in 2022 after decline in 2021

Xinhua) 10:05, December 16, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- The percentage of U.S. adolescents reporting substance use in 2022 largely held steady after a significant decline in 2021, according to results revealed Thursday by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Reported use for almost all substances decreased dramatically from 2020 to 2021 after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and related changes like school closures and social distancing, according to the results from a survey of substance use behaviors and related attitudes among eighth, 10th, and 12th graders in the United States.

In 2022, reported use of any illicit drug remained at or significantly below pre-pandemic levels for all grades, according to the results.

The survey found that U.S. adolescents most commonly reported use of alcohol, nicotine vaping, and cannabis in the past year.

Though the data have indicated stable or declining use of illicit drugs among young people, other research has reported a recent dramatic rise in overdose deaths among young people ages 14 to 18.

"This increase is largely attributed to illicit fentanyl, a potent synthetic drug, contaminating the supply of counterfeit pills made to resemble prescription medications like benzodiazepines, ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) medications, and opioids," said the NIH.

"The proliferation of fentanyl in the drug supply is of enormous concern. Though the data indicate that drug use is not becoming more common among young people than it has been in the past, the tragic increase in overdose deaths among this population suggest that drug use is becoming more dangerous than ever before," said Nora Volkow, director of the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse.

