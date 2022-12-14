Report reveals sexual abuse of female inmates in U.S. federal prisons

Xinhua) 13:23, December 14, 2022

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations released a report on Tuesday to reveal sexual abuse of female inmates in federal prisons.

The report uncovered that Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) employees sexually abused female prisoners in at least two-thirds of federal prisons that have held women over the past decade.

"The BOP has failed to prevent, detect, and stop recurring sexual abuse, including by senior prison officials," it said.

At the all-women's prison in the city of Dublin in California, the former warden and chaplain both sexually abused female prisoners, according to the report's findings.

"Sexual abuse of inmates is a gross abuse of human and Constitutional rights," U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, chairman of the subcommittee, said on Tuesday.

Ossoff, a Democrat from Georgia, launched this investigation in April.

