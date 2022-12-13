Multiple respiratory viruses "co-circulating" with flu in U.S.: CDC

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Multiple respiratory viruses are currently co-circulating with influenza in the United States, said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), urging the public to take flu shots and COVID-19 boosters to prevent from severe illnesses.

Seasonal flu activity is high across the country. So far this season, there have been at least 13 million illnesses, 120,000 hospitalizations, and 7,300 deaths from flu, according to the latest CDC estimates.

Of influenza A viruses detected and subtyped during the latest week ending Dec. 3, 76 percent have been influenza A (H3N2) and 24 percent have been influenza A (H1N1), according to the CDC.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that the formulations of the flu shot this year are a good match for the most prevalent strains circulating in the country.

"We look in real time as to how well we think the influenza match is to what's circulating. And right now, the good news is that it looks like it is a very good match," Walensky said.

The CDC urged the public to get vaccinated for both influenza and COVID-19 ahead of large holiday gatherings and colder weather.

