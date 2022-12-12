Philippines logs 1,134 new COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths

Xinhua) 11:05, December 12, 2022

MANILA, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Philippines reported 1,134 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 4,049,042.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases dropped to 18,252, while 24 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, taking the death toll to 64,880.

Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 480 new cases.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 73.8 million people.

