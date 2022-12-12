Home>>
New Zealand logs 40,098 new COVID-19 community cases over past week
(Xinhua) 13:58, December 12, 2022
WELLINGTON, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand recorded 40,098 new community cases of COVID-19 and 35 more deaths from the pandemic over the past week, the country's Ministry of Health said on Monday.
On average, new cases per day reached 5,721 in the last week. The country has seen the number of daily cases going down steadily from over 10,000 cases nationwide in early July.
With the fresh cases, New Zealand has reported 2,019,685 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,257 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020, the ministry said.
Currently, 514 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals in the country, including 14 in intensive care units or high dependency units, according to official data.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Philippines logs 1,134 new COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths
- Malaysia reports 867 new COVID-19 infections, 10 more deaths
- Chinese mainland reports 2,171 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Feature: 108-year-old Chinese sound after recovery from COVID-19
- Chinese mainland reports 2,270 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 3 years of fighting COVID-19 with vaccines, drugs
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.