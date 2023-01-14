Home>>
U.S. records over 24 million flu illnesses this season: CDC estimates
(Xinhua) 10:11, January 14, 2023
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- There have been at least 24 million illnesses, 260,000 hospitalizations and 16,000 deaths from flu so far this season in the United States, according to the latest estimates released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday.
Over 12,400 people were hospitalized due to flu in the country in the latest week ending Jan. 7, CDC data showed.
Five influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported this week, for a total of 79 pediatric flu deaths reported so far this season.
The CDC urged the public to get flu shot annually to prevent infection and serious outcomes.
