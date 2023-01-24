42nd Chinese naval escort taskforce conducts maneuvering exercise

13:53, January 24, 2023

Vessels attached to the 42nd Chinese naval escort taskforce steam in formation in the waters of the Gulf of Aden during a maneuvering exercise in early January 2023. The exercise aimed to hone the taskforce’s capabilities of commanding and maneuvering vessels. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Qing)

