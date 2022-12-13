Home>>
Frigate flotilla steams during maritime training
(Xinhua) 14:07, December 13, 2022
Vessels attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command steam in formation during a maritime training exercise in late November, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Weifeng)
