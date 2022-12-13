Languages

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Frigate flotilla steams during maritime training

(Xinhua) 14:07, December 13, 2022

Vessels attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command steam in formation during a maritime training exercise in late November, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Weifeng)


